Hainbach (Matinee Show)

IKLECTIK
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Hainbach (Matinee Show)

Sunday 3 December 2023 - IKLECTIK

Doors: 4:00pm

Tickets: £17

____

Based out of Berlin, Germany, electronic music composer and performer Hainbach creates shifting audio landscapes THE WIRE called "On...

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Hainbach

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

