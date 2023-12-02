Top track

Hidden Orchestra - Antiphon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hidden Orchestra @ Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hidden Orchestra - Antiphon
Got a code?

About

Hidden Orchestra sono un gruppo adatto ai palati esigenti, rappresentano perfettamente la ricerca e la fusione nei territori dell'ambient, della musica classica contemporanea, dell'elettronica. Il loro live è capace di proiettare l'ascoltatore in un'altra Read more

Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Hidden Orchestra

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.