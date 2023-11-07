Top track

Model/Actriz

Dareshack
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Model/Actriz at Dareshack.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Model/Actriz

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

