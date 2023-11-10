Top track

Far Caspian w/ 22º Halo

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$24.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Far Caspian w/ 22º Halo - Live at LPR on Friday, November 10th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Far Caspian, 22º Halo

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

