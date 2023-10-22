Top track

Birds In Row

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIRDS IN ROW’s trio have been at the forefront of their genre for a decade. Their first album – 2012’s You, Me & the Violence – rocketed them from Laval-based unknowns to the world’s stage. Its rallying chords and venomous vocals were all classic hardcore, Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Birds in Row

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

