Sean Mason Quartet

The Century Room
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm sets) The Tucson Jazz Festival presents pianist Sean Mason.

Sean Mason

Sean Mason is in no rush. The young pianist and composer takes his time in playing and composing, imagining his music as a physical space through which to guide t...

Presented by The Century Room & The Tucson Jazz Festival

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

