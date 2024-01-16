DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm sets) The Tucson Jazz Festival presents pianist Sean Mason.
Sean Mason
Sean Mason is in no rush. The young pianist and composer takes his time in playing and composing, imagining his music as a physical space through which to guide t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.