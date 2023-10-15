Top track

Circa Waves - Never Going Under

Circa Waves

Norwich Arts Centre
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£24.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Circa Waves are today announcing a special run of UK live dates from which a portion of the profits will be donated to local foodbanks in each town they are touring through.

The band recently released new album Never Going Under to high praise across pres Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Circa Waves

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

