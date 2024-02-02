Top track

Soft Machine - Joy Of A Toy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soft Machine

New Cross Inn
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soft Machine - Joy Of A Toy
Got a code?

About

Soft Machine

Their work, from their earliest performances as a psychedelic band who were contemporaries of, and shared stages with, Syd Barrett's Pink Floyd and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, all the way to being one of Europe's best known 'fusion' groups,...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Soft Machine

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.