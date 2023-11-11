Top track

Dark Horses

Green Door Store
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DARK HORSES are a psychedelic rock group from Brighton, England, with outposts in London and the south coast of Italy. 

Drawing influence from the likes of The Velvet Underground, NEU! and Gang Of Four, their current lineup is Lisa Elle (vocals), Bobby Wa Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Dark Horses

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

