Top track

Popes Of Chillitown - Upside Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wonk unit

The Crypt, Hastings
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHastings
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Popes Of Chillitown - Upside Down
Got a code?

About

Wonk unit are one of the most unique bands on the punk scene, a heady blend of punk rock energy, silliness and an utterly captavating live show. Dont let the tounge in cheek humour fool you though, this is a band with a expert ability to write songs that y Read more

Presented by The Crypt.

Lineup

Wonk Unit, Popes of Chillitown

Venue

The Crypt, Hastings

57 Robertson Passage, Hastings TN34, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.