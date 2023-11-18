DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Polish trio Kroke (Yiddish for Kraków) perform the 'best of' the band’s most popular songs from a stunning 30-year career. Formed in 1992 by three friends - Tomasz Kukrba, Jerzy Bawof and Tomasz Lato - graduates of the Academy of Music in Krakow, Kroke wer
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.