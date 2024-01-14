DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Every second Sunday of the month (with the odd exception) Zak Barrett, (saxophonist for The Fellowship, Sunchaser and many more), returns to give you an afternoon/evening of Jazz, Soul and Funk.
This will be backed up by Jazz Turntable sets from DJ Funken...
