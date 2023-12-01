DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Almighty

Manchester Academy
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£45.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at all times.

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Balaam and the Angel, The Almighty

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
2600 capacity
