DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Trayendo el metal japonés a España! Esprit D’Air regresa al país para dar un concierto en La Nau Barcelona el 12 de octubre de 2023. Interpretando su exitoso álbum, Oceans, que presenta colaboraciones con miembros de las icónicas leyendas góticas The Sist
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.