Ben Folds

La Cigale
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €35.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Né et élevé en Caroline du Nord, Folds a connu la célébrité au milieu des années 90 avec Ben Folds Five, dont la vision acerbe et dérangeante du piano pop a contribué à définir une ère entière de rock alternatif. Après avoir enregistré de nombreux singles...

Presented by Super!

Lineup

Ben Folds

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

