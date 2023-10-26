Top track

Flavien Berger - Les yeux, le reste - A COLORS SHOW

Flavien Berger

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€26.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deux mois après la sortie de « D’ici là », morceau en trompe-l’oeil, Flavien Berger confirme l’arrivée de son nouvel album « Dans cent ans » le 17 mars 2023. Découvrez « Les yeux, le reste », morceau d'ouverture de l'album à travers une session Colors.

Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS en accord avec Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Venue

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open8:30 pm

