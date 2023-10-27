Top track

Sing Out West

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ye Vagabonds + All The Brave Hunters

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sing Out West
Got a code?

About

Ye Vagabonds – brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn – grew up playing music together around their hometown of Carlow, a small town in the southeast of Ireland. After moving to Dublin in 2012, they quickly became a staple of the live music and session sce...

Presented by Hey! Manchester and Please Please You

Lineup

All The Brave Hunters, Ye Vagabonds

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.