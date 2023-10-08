Top track

Children With No Name

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moments:Guy Mantzur, Roy Rosenfeld+Guests Open-Air

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 8 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Children With No Name
Got a code?

About

Tel Aviv champion of progressive and deep house, Guy Mantzur, brings the hypnotic and seductive sound of his Moments brand to The Roof on 10/8. Joined by fellow Israeli artist Roy Rosenfeld in Brooklyn’s sun-soaked sonic oasis.

Roof is fully glass enclose Read more

Gray Area & SI-BK

Lineup

2
Guy Mantzur, Roy Rosenfeld, Tara Brooks and 2 more

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.