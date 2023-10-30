Top track

Medium Build (Special Solo Performance)

St Pancras Old Church
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Be Your Boy
About

Medium Build (Special Solo Performance)

Nick Carpenter wants honesty, even when it's uncomfortable. Under the moniker Medium Build, Carpenter finds levity in the rough edges and complications, crafting slice-of-life songs about growing up and messing up. Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Medium Build

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

