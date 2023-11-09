Top track

King Krule

Élysée Montmartre
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Event information

Après avoir rempli deux Trianon, King Krule annonce une 3e date à l’Elysée Montmartre le 9 novembre à l’occasion du Space Heavy Tour.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Alias.

Lineup

Venue

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

