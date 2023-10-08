Top track

Daydream

The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long World Tour

The Roxy
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Aces

Carol Ades

The Roxy at Mahall's

The Aces have partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to donate a $1 (one dollar) from each ticket sale to support future free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country.

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Aces, Carol Ades

Venue

The Roxy

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

