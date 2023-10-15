Top track

corto.alto - Bad With Names Tour

The Globe
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£16.83

About

corto.alto is the brain-child of award winning multi-instrumentalist, composer & producer Liam Shortall. Hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, this genre defying producer brings together influences from Hip-Hop, Broken Beat, Electronica, Dub and Punk

Presented by TEG Live Europe.

Lineup

corto.alto

Venue

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

