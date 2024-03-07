DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Walter Astral

Trabendo
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après avoir rempli la Maroquinerie en février 2023 et écumé les festivals tout l'été, les explorateurs célestes Walter Astral reviennent d'entre les mondes parallèles avec pleins de nouveautés à découvrir lors d'une nouvelle date à Paris !

Présenté par Alias.

Lineup

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

