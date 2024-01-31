Top track

Heskis & Jewel Usain - Holla Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jewel Usain

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heskis & Jewel Usain - Holla Back
Got a code?

About

Révélation « à surveiller » depuis ses premières apparitions musicales, Jewel Usain ne cesse de surprendre. Les projets s’enchaînent depuis 2018, les critiques sont excellentes et son envie de se développer à plus grande échelle s’accroît. Après avoir mult Read more

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Face B Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jewel Usain

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.