The Delta Bombers w/ The Sleepwalkers

Soda Bar
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
San Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

With their soul riveting live performances and time wrenching sound, The Delta Bombers make music that is style bent as the town they come from. The band met in Las Vegas as teenagers and embarked from 2008 playing everywh

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

The Delta Bombers

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

