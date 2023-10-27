Top track

Sigma + Grafix - Up Close & Personal Tour

Patterns
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SuperCharged presents SIGMA London Sound - Up Close And Personal UK Tour

Friday 27th October

11pm - 4am

Patterns Brighton

One of the biggest names in UK electronic dance music over the last 15 years SIGMA return with their London Sound - Up Close And P Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Sigma, Grafix

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

