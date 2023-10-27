Top track

NateTaylorr - Hello

NateTaylorr

The Waiting Room
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NateTaylorr - Hello
About

With inspiration ranging from The Weeknd and Drake to Linkin Park, New Jersey rising star NateTaylorr has managed to blend the production of modern day R&B, alternative rock vocals from the 90's, and rap-like songwriting in a uniquely dynamic way.

Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.

Lineup

NateTaylorr, Mellina Tey

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

