DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Man on Man

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You remember your pandemic project, don’t you? Maybe it was baking bread, cultivating a garden, or finally committing too Proust? But for Roddy Bottum and Joey Holman - back then, a new couple of longtime musicians - it was writing songs, meant only to ent Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

MAN ON MAN

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.