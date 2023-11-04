Top track

Conducta pres: Conducta's Crib (LDN)

Phonox
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Conducta is taking his infamous Conducta’s Crib experience on the road once again, DJing from open til close at a bunch of the UK's best spots.

Expect a journey into a multitude of musical styles like UKG, bass and house as Conducta brings his versatile m Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Conducta

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

