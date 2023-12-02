Top track

OUTTATHISWORLD - GENETIKK, HAFTBEFEHL & FRIENDS

Tempodrom
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €37.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

OUTTATHISWORLD FESTIVAL

Genetikk's präsentiert das Halloween Hip Hop Massaker im Tempodrom Berlin.

Nach einer vierjährigen Tourpause meldet sich Genetikk mit ihrem neuen Album 'Sacrifice‘ zurück auf der Bühne. Der mittlerweile 11te Longplayer der Saabrüc Read more

Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.

Lineup

2
Genetikk, Haftbefehl, Mortel and 2 more

Venue

Tempodrom

Möckernstraße 10, 10963 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

