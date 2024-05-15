Top track

Genetikk - DU LÜGST

Genetikk

Columbia Theater
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GENETIKK.

Der mittlerweile 11te Longplayer Sacrifice der Band zeigt deutlich, dass Stillstand und Recycling nie Teil ihrer Philosophie sein werden. Live sind die Jungs mit aller Garantie Abriss und Spektakel pur. Erlebe Genetikk bei einem Konzert live in...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Genetikk

Venue

Columbia Theater

Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

