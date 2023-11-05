Top track

Misbehave - Bruno Furlan Remix

Bruno Furlan (alongside Fireware and Alo Wiza)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 5 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $40.17

About

On Sunday, November 5th, Förest Döwn Under presents Bruno Furlan alongside Fireware and Alo Wiza at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Read more

Presented by Förest Döwn Under.

Lineup

Bruno Furlan, Alo Wiza

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

