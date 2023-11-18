DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UK duo Gorgon City have been at the forefront of house music for more than 10 years, and Factory 93 is excited to present the Los Angeles stop on their global Salvation Tour just announced. Join us outdoors at Naud St. on Saturday November 18th.
This is a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.