Gorgon City - Salvation Tour

1756 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sat, 18 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$86.95

Event information

UK duo Gorgon City have been at the forefront of house music for more than 10 years, and Factory 93 is excited to present the Los Angeles stop on their global Salvation Tour just announced. Join us outdoors at Naud St. on Saturday November 18th.

Presented by Factory 93.

Lineup

Hint of Lavender, Yulia Niko, Mita Gami and 2 more

Venue

1756 Naud St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Doors open4:00 pm

