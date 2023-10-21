Top track

Mi piaccion le sbarbine

Skiantos

Sudwerk
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBolzano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Skiantos

Dal 1977 gli Skiantos sono una cult-band apprezzata da una schiera di ammiratori irriducibili, “zoccolo duro” di seguaci del demenziale. Ideatori e propagatori del genere, dello stile, nonché dell’aggettivo demenziale (che per loro stessa definiz Read more

Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

Skiantos

Venue

Sudwerk

Via Andreas Hofer, 30, 39100 Bolzano BZ, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

