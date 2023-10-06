Top track

ascendant vierge - Je suis un avion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ascendant vierge

Salle des Fêtes Grand Parc
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ascendant vierge - Je suis un avion
Got a code?

About

🌟 ascendant vierge – Une Nouvelle Chance tour 🌟

Fruit de la rencontre musicale entre la chanteuse Mathilde Fernandez et le producteur Paul Seul, co-fondateur du collectif Casual Gabberz, ascendant vierge, est l’alliage entre une pop à la dimension baroq Read more

Présenté par 12 STARS & AMS Booking

Lineup

Ascendant Vierge, Le Kaiju

Venue

Salle des Fêtes Grand Parc

39 Cr de Luze, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.