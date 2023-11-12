Top track

HÄLLAS w/ Freeways

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

HÄLLAS

Freeways

Hällas (/ˈhɛlɑːs/[1]) are a Swedish progressive rock band formed in 2011 in Jönköping, Småland, by Tommy Alexandersson and Kasper Eriksson. Currently based in Linköping, Östergötland,[2] they play a blend of progressive rock, ha Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Hällas, Freeways

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

