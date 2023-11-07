DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alabaster DePlume

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gus Fairbairn, aka Alabaster DePlume, has a pocketful of phrases that he uses all the time whether he’s walking down the street or holding court with musicians and an audience. For a long time the Mancunian would tell anyone who’d listen that they were doi Read more

Presented by Ouroboros & Please Please You

Lineup

Alabaster dePlume

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.