The Long Ryders + Hernandez & Sampedro

Bronson
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Run Dusty Run
About

Prima della loro fulminante apparizione sulle scene negli anni 80, l' Alt-Country semplicemente non esisteva. I Long Ryders sono l'anello di congiunzione fra i The Flying Burrito Bros di Gram Parson e i Wilco di Jeff Tweedy attraverso l'esperienza punk.

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

The Long Ryders, Hernandez e Sampedro

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

