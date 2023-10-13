Top track

Dingus Khan + My Fat Pony + Brie

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

Paper Dress Live presents a very special show from indie heroes Dingus Khan with special guests My Fat Pont & Brie.

After the live music stay late for Andromeda Club Night till late.

DINGUS KHAN

Sweaty, stomping Indie Rock'n'Roll!

MY FAT PONY

Presented by Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brie, My Fat Pony, Dingus Khan

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

