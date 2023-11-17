Top track

MUNA - Silk Chiffon

sapphic factory: queer joy party

Spirit Hall
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsPittsburgh
$21.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

if you want to go out dancing

and celebrate the sounds of eternal longing,

we know a place…

❤️🧡🤍💖💜

sapphic factory 🌈

a modern queer joy dance party 🦋

come dance and be free to the music of muna, fletcher, phoebe bridgers, boygenius, kim petras, Read more

Presented by GCT Special Projects,LLC.

Venue

Spirit Hall

242 51st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
300 capacity

