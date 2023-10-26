DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

InDevth

229
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

InDevth come to 229 on 26th October.

INDEVTH

BEYOND EXTINCTION

SPITTING TEETH

WRITHE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Beyond Extinction, Spitting Teeth, Writhe

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

