DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Raised in the rural market town of Newbury; rapidly rising Singer-Songwriter Joe Hicks blends intricate guitar composition and soaring falsetto with classic pop song-craft.
Having made a name for himself as a session guitarist, Hicks released his first so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs