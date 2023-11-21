DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Joe Hicks

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Raised in the rural market town of Newbury; rapidly rising Singer-Songwriter Joe Hicks blends intricate guitar composition and soaring falsetto with classic pop song-craft.

Having made a name for himself as a session guitarist, Hicks released his first so...

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joe Hicks

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs