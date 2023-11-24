Top track

Urban Heat, Rare DM, Monta, Boss Hooligan Soundsystems

miniBar
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Urban Heat returns to Kansas City with Rare DM. Monta opens the show and DJ Rico's Boss Hooligan Soundsytems will fill in the cracks with the best darkwave, new wave and electro synth dance tracks.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Monta, Rare DM, Urban Heat

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

