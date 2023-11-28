DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam & Mick’s Sick Joint Quiz

The George Tavern
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We recommend you block this one in your calendar folks - arguably the funnest quiz in town: 'Sam & Mick's Sick Joint Quiz' will be back at The George for the LAST TUESDAY OF EVERY MONTH !!

Games begin at 8pm. £2 to play and teams up to six. Win cash prize Read more

Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.