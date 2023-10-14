DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meet Me In The Bathroom

Headrow House
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Meet Me In The Bathroom with special guest DJ Marko Afro

Saturday 14th October

Headrow House

11pm

18+

Free Entry*

*Tickets redeemable from DICE.fm. Entry Subject to Capacity. First Come First Served.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

