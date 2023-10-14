DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Meet Me In The Bathroom with special guest DJ Marko Afro
Saturday 14th October
Headrow House
11pm
18+
Free Entry*
*Tickets redeemable from DICE.fm. Entry Subject to Capacity. First Come First Served.
This is an 18+ event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs