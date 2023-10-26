DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rendez-vous le jeudi 26 octobre pour un concert aux sonorités New Wave et Indie dance avec Baby’s Berserk !
________________________
19h30 : Joseph Sighs
21h : Baby’s Berserk
Baby’s Berserk est né de la rencontre intercontinentale
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.