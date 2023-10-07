DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michelle Malone Duo

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $33.93
Michelle Malone live at Eddie's Attic!

A mainstay of American roots music for more than 30 years, Michelle Malone has built an award-winning career as a songwriter, road warrior, and modern-day guitar hero. Her music is ingrained in the sounds of the sout Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Michelle Malone

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

