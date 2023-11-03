Top track

Santero y Los Muchachos

Sidecar
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Santero y Los Muchachos es una banda valenciana formado por músicos con largas trayectorias que nace para dar paso a las composiciones de Miguel Angel Escrivá, voz, alma y corazón del proyecto, que no tenían cabida en La Pulquería, su anterior banda, y q Read more

Sidecar

Lineup

Santero y Los Muchachos

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

