Sleeper - Inbetweener

An evening w/ Sleeper

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
£28.25

About

Join Sleeper for a fabulous evening of acoustic songs. Classics, rarities and conversation. Unique opportunity to hear your favourite tunes up close, in intimate surroundings.

After hibernating for twenty years, Britpop favourites, Sleeper are back on the Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

