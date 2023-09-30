DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Selekto Show

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Selekto Show

Have been performing together since 2020. Playing at festivals,private parties, restaurants and special events. The group is known for the different style of music playing bachata, salsa, cumbia, reggaetón, and even some rock en español!!

Th Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.